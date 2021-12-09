China Evergrande Defaults on Its Debt, Fitch Says
Published
Fitch’s announcement spells out a reality already accepted by investors: The company can’t pay its bills and is being restructured under Beijing’s eye.Full Article
Published
Fitch’s announcement spells out a reality already accepted by investors: The company can’t pay its bills and is being restructured under Beijing’s eye.Full Article
Beijing (AFP) Dec 9, 2021
Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings..