UK: PM Boris Johnson, wife announce birth of second child
Published
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, has given birth to a baby girl, his office said.Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a baby girl.Johnson's office says a healthy..
The baby is the couple's second child and a statement was released saying mother and daughter are well.