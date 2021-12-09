Man Utd-Villa & Hull-Everton FA Cup ties live on BBC One
Man Utd's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Aston Villa and Everton's trip to Hull City will be shown live across the BBC.Full Article
The ties will be shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online
