At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson apologised after footage emerged of senior Number 10 staff joking and laughing about a Downing Street Christmas party last year - but told MPs he has been repeatedly "reassured" no such event occurred.Full Article
No 10 Christmas parties: Who is Simon Case and what will he be investigating?
