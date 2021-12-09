No 10 Christmas parties: Who is Simon Case and what will he be investigating?

No 10 Christmas parties: Who is Simon Case and what will he be investigating?

Sky News

Published

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson apologised after footage emerged of senior Number 10 staff joking and laughing about a Downing Street Christmas party last year - but told MPs he has been repeatedly "reassured" no such event occurred.

Full Article