Josh Duggar found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography
Published
Josh Duggar, from TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," has been found guilty after facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.
Published
Josh Duggar, from TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," has been found guilty after facing two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.
The disgraced reality star's guilty verdict was announced on Thursday.
Derick Dillard is married to Jim Bob Duggar’s estranged daughter Jill.