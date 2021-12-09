Claims that the Rust film set was a "chaotic, dangerous and exploitative" workplace are false, according to a new statement.Full Article
Rust crew deny film set was 'chaotic and dangerous' after on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
‘Rust’ Camera Crew Reportedly Walked Off Set Prior to Fatal Shooting
Wibbitz Top Stories
‘Rust’ Camera Crew, Reportedly Walked Off Set, Prior to Fatal Shooting.
The 'Los Angeles Times' reports that hours before..
-
Alec Baldwin shares letter condemning ‘inadequate’ narrative around Rust death
Belfast Telegraph
-
Rust crew deny film set was 'chaotic and dangerous' after Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting
Sky News
-
Alec Baldwin Gives First Interview After Shooting On 'Rust' Set
Newsy
-
Rust crew member disputes Baldwin's account of gun discharge
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Prop master explains how prop guns can be dangerous
Joseph Fisher, a prop master on movie sets who has experience handling weapons in the military and NYPD, explains how prop weapons..
Bleacher Report AOL