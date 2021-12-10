Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle welcomes 'brother' Vicky Kaushal to the family, check out post here
Published
On December 9, Katrina and Vicky exchanged vows at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.Full Article
Published
On December 9, Katrina and Vicky exchanged vows at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.Full Article
Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely picture of his newlywed brother and sister-in-law Vicky Kaushal and..