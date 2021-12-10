COVID in Europe: Denmark, Norway and UK introduce new measures to combat Omicron spread
Published
Here's a round-up of the COVID situation across Europe, where countries are tightening restrictions amid a spike in cases.Full Article
Published
Here's a round-up of the COVID situation across Europe, where countries are tightening restrictions amid a spike in cases.Full Article
Watch VideoLong lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get..
LONDON (AP) — The British government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread..