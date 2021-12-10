Duggar family speaks out after Josh Duggar's guilty verdict: 'Nobody is above the law'
Published
Members of the Duggar family are reacting after a jury found former reality TV star Josh Duggar was found guilty on child pornography charges.
Published
Members of the Duggar family are reacting after a jury found former reality TV star Josh Duggar was found guilty on child pornography charges.
The eldest son of the Arkansas family was found guilty Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse..
Josh Duggar's family, including his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reacts after the former reality TV star was convicted of..