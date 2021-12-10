Final Epstein accuser to testify takes stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Annie Farmer, now a 42-year-old psychologist, says Maxwell groped her during a massage at Epstein’s ranch.Full Article
A former boyfriend of a woman who said she was paid to give sexual favours to Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 14 has corroborated her..
As the third accuser takes a stand in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial and claims Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her, the billionaire and..