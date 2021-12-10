Prince William, Duchess Kate share new family photo for annual Christmas card
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their annual Christmas card photo Friday which was taken on a trip to Jordan.
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their annual Christmas card photo Friday which was taken on a trip to Jordan.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in the new portrait.
A photo of the royals and their children on a visit to Jordan is used for their official festive card.