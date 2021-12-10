Booster dose raises protection against Omicron, UK study shows
Published
Nearly 2,200 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected in about 60 countries worldwide.Full Article
Published
Nearly 2,200 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected in about 60 countries worldwide.Full Article
Watch VideoThe U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer's..
Pfizer Says Its
Booster Provides , Protection Against Omicron Variant.
Pfizer Says Its
Booster Provides , Protection..