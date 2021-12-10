Michael Nesmith of US rock band The Monkees dies aged 78
Published
The quartet's hits included "Daydream Believer" and "I'm A Believer." They starred in their own popular TV sitcom with the theme tune: "Hey, Hey We're The Monkees."Full Article
Published
The quartet's hits included "Daydream Believer" and "I'm A Believer." They starred in their own popular TV sitcom with the theme tune: "Hey, Hey We're The Monkees."Full Article
Michael Nesmith, , Monkees Singer-Songwriter, , Dead at 78.
Michael Nesmith, , Monkees Singer-Songwriter, , Dead at..