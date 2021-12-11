Banksy has designed a T-shirt that he is selling to raise funds for four people accused of pulling down a statue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol.Full Article
Banksy designs and sells T-shirt to fund four accused of toppling slaver statue
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Banksy designs T-shirt in aid of Colston statue accused
Street artist Banksy has switched to the rag trade and will be selling T-shirts to support four people facing trial accused of..
Belfast Telegraph