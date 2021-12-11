Covid: Care home visitors cut to three to slow Omicron spread
Published
Residents will be allowed three visitors and one care worker from Wednesday under updated guidance.Full Article
Published
Residents will be allowed three visitors and one care worker from Wednesday under updated guidance.Full Article
Care home residents will now only be allowed three named people who can visit regularly, to try to protect them from the Omicron..
Watch VideoAll private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor..