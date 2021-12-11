'Bigg Boss 15': Shehnaaz Gill to replace host Salman Khan? Find out
Salman Khan will not be able to host the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode due to some professional commitments, the actor is on the 'Dabangg' tour.Full Article
Host Salman Khan announced a new eviction on this "Weekand Ka War" episode of "Bigg Boss 15". Akasa Singh was eliminated from the..
The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows Rajiv and Shamita Shetty coming face to face and indulging in fights.