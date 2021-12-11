Turkey's Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'
Published
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.Full Article
Published
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.Full Article
Since most of Turkey's media outlets are controlled by the government, social media affords dissenters with an outlet to express..
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to..