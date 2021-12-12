Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa spotted together in Goa, fans ask 'are they dating?'

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa spotted together in Goa, fans ask 'are they dating?'

DNA

Published

Guru Randhawa wore a printed co-ord set, while Nora Fatehi flaunted her sexy midriff in a crop top and a pair of shorts.

Full Article