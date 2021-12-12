Covid: First people in UK hospitals with Omicron variant
Published
As of Saturday there have been 1,898 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the UK.Full Article
Published
As of Saturday there have been 1,898 confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the UK.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — The British government may need to introduce tougher restrictions to slow the growth of the omicron variant and..
Watch VideoThe U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer's..