Omicron: What We Know About the New Covid Variant
Published
In just a few weeks since its discovery, Omicron has turned out to be highly transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines than other variants.Full Article
Published
In just a few weeks since its discovery, Omicron has turned out to be highly transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines than other variants.Full Article
Lines again stretch around blocks at some COVID-19 testing sites. Refrigerated mobile morgues are on order, and parts of Europe are..
The Queen has reportedly cancelled the royal family Christmas party. The news comes as the UK responds to the Omicron variant. The..