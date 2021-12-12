New Caledonia voters reject independence in latest referendum
Published
Sunday's vote was the third time people in New Caledonia have been polled on the question of independence in recent years.Full Article
Published
Sunday's vote was the third time people in New Caledonia have been polled on the question of independence in recent years.Full Article
Voters in New Caledonia have rejected independence in a referendum boycotted by separatist groups and closely watched around the..
Many voters in the French territory of New Caledonia go to the polls this Sunday to vote on a referendum on independence. It's a..