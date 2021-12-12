Ravens QB Lamar Jackson knocked out of game vs. Browns with ankle injury
Lamar Jackson left the Ravens' game against the Browns early in the second quarter after being tackled low on a pass attempt.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room Sunday with an injury to his right ankle.