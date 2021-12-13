PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi today
Published
PM Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor today in Varanasi, commencing his two-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh constituency.Full Article
Published
PM Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor today in Varanasi, commencing his two-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh constituency.Full Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi today to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath..
A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims..