Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021, Miss USA Elle Smith denied top 5 spot
Published
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe Sunday night in a competition that saw Miss USA Elle Smith knocked out early.
Published
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe Sunday night in a competition that saw Miss USA Elle Smith knocked out early.
Harnaaz was a show-stopper in the final, rising from the Top 10 to the Top 3 and raising the nation's heartbeat before being..
LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, has made it to the top 10!