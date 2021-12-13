Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to respond to allegations he broke COVID rules by hosting a festive quiz at Downing Street while restrictions were in force.Full Article
Time for PM to 'fess up' over Downing Street parties, says Labour
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police get complaints over U.K. leader's festive parties
LONDON (AP) — Britain's opposition Labour Party has raised complaints to police about Christmas parties held by Prime Minister..
SeattlePI.com