At least two people are missing after a British-registered freight ship collided with another cargo ship in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden.Full Article
Two people missing after British and Danish cargo ships collide and one vessel capsizes
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Baltic Sea: Two missing after cargo ships collide off Sweden
BBC Local News: Highlands and Islands -- A Danish vessel has capsized after colliding with a British-flagged ship in the Baltic..
BBC Local News