Champions League last-16 draw to be 'entirely redone' after 'technical problem'
Published
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will be "entirely redone" following a "technical problem", UEFA has said.Full Article
Published
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will be "entirely redone" following a "technical problem", UEFA has said.Full Article
Latest Arsenal transfer news takes a closer look at how the club's plans for the January window could be affected by Lille reaching..