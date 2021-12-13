German court convicts eight for operating illegal data centre in ex-military bunker
Investigators say the data centre had hosted online sites dealing drugs and other criminal businesses.Full Article
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Monday convicted eight people over their role in a data processing center installed at a former..
