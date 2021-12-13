Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's 2021 'Person of the Year'
Published
Time editors have previously defined the title as recognising people who "embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse".Full Article
Published
Time editors have previously defined the title as recognising people who "embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse".Full Article
Calling him a "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman," Time magazine has named Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its..