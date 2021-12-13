Ghislaine Maxwell’s Unusual Request: Allow Anonymous Defense Witnesses
Published
Three of Ms. Maxwell’s accusers testified anonymously. Now her lawyers are asking that three defense witnesses also be able to conceal their identities.Full Article
Published
Three of Ms. Maxwell’s accusers testified anonymously. Now her lawyers are asking that three defense witnesses also be able to conceal their identities.Full Article
Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered while her family and friends requested their protection if they..