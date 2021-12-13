MGM will sell iconic Las Vegas Mirage Hotel in $1 billion deal
Published
Hard Rock International and MGM Resorts International announced an agreement for Hard Rock to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino.
Published
Hard Rock International and MGM Resorts International announced an agreement for Hard Rock to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hard Rock International said Monday it wants to see how a guitar-shaped hotel will play at the heart of the Las..