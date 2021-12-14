Time names Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk as 'Person of the Year 2021'
Published
After Elon Musk was named Time said that the 'Person of the Year' is a marker of influence who shaped the previous 12 months, for better or for worse.Full Article
Published
After Elon Musk was named Time said that the 'Person of the Year' is a marker of influence who shaped the previous 12 months, for better or for worse.Full Article
With the clock ticking on 2021, TIME Magazine has named its Person of the Year, an honor that is pretty much self-explanatory. This..
SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been named TIME magazine's Person of the Year as "in 2021 Musk emerged not just as the world’s..