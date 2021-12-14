'The Voice' finale: Top 5 revealed. Team Ariana Grande is out, who will win it all?

'The Voice' finale: Top 5 revealed. Team Ariana Grande is out, who will win it all?

USATODAY.com

Published

It's down to the Final Five on the "The Voice." Who will win it all: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson or John Legend? Tune to find out tomorrow night!

Full Article