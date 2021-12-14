The mother of a newborn that had been abandoned in a park has been found after a search lasting nearly eight months.Full Article
Mother of baby abandoned in park found after search lasting eight months
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mother of baby boy abandoned in Kings Norton park found after eight-month police search
The baby was found on The Mounds, off Shannon Road back in April and police have finally made a breakthrough
Tamworth Herald
Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search
The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.
Belfast Telegraph