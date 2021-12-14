PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi
Published
This comes a day after PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the BJP-ruled states' chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in Varanasi.Full Article
Published
This comes a day after PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the BJP-ruled states' chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in Varanasi.Full Article
During the conclave, the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states will give a presentation on good governance before PM Narendra..