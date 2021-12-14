After Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan test positive for Covid-19
Published
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were all present at Karan Johar's party on December 8.Full Article
Published
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were all present at Karan Johar's party on December 8.Full Article
Reports are that after Kareena Kapoor Khan, her girl gang, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan too test Covid-19 postive. Have a look at..
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been tested positive for Covid-19. According to the BMC, both the..