After Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan test positive for Covid-19

After Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan test positive for Covid-19

DNA

Published

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora were all present at Karan Johar's party on December 8.

Full Article