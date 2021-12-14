Week 15 NFL power rankings: LA on the rise as Rams move into Top 5, Chargers crack Top 10
Published
Lots of good football coming out of Los Angeles as improving Chargers crack upper tier, while Rams displace Cardinals in Top 5.
Published
Lots of good football coming out of Los Angeles as improving Chargers crack upper tier, while Rams displace Cardinals in Top 5.
Lots of good football coming out of Los Angeles as improving Chargers crack upper tier, while Rams displace Cardinals in Top..
The top five teams in our power poll remain unchanged, but Bolts and Washington are closing in on top 10 while solidifying playoff..