Week 15 NFL power rankings: LA on the rise as Rams move into Top 5, Chargers crack Top 10

Week 15 NFL power rankings: LA on the rise as Rams move into Top 5, Chargers crack Top 10

USATODAY.com

Published

Lots of good football coming out of Los Angeles as improving Chargers crack upper tier, while Rams displace Cardinals in Top 5.

Full Article