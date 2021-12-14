Boris Johnson suffers large Tory rebellion as MPs approve COVID certification for England
MPs have approved Boris Johnson's tougher COVID restrictions in England despite a significant rebellion by Conservative MPs.
The government have won a vote to introduce mandatory Covid passes for nightclubs and large venues in England, despite a sizeable..
PM faces the biggest revolt of his premiership amid fury among backbenchers over the Government’s Covid Plan B