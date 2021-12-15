Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen's all-time NBA record for 3-pointers
With a pair of 3-pointers early in the first quarter, Steph Curry passed Ray Allen as the NBA's new all-time 3-point king.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is just two three pointers away from breaking the all time three point record previously..
Steph Curry made six three-pointers in last night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving him ten away from breaking Ray..