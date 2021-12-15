Inflation surged to 5.1% last month, hitting a fresh decade high as the cost of living squeeze on households intensified.Full Article
Inflation surges to higher than expected 5.1%
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Asian shares shed gains ahead of Fed policy statement
SeattlePI.com
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high, putting..
Advertisement
More coverage
US Inflation Reaches Near 40-Year High in November
Wibbitz Top Stories
US Inflation Reaches , Near 40-Year High, in November.
Fox News reports that in November, consumer prices rose at the fastest..
-
Inflation rate increase means groceries and Christmas gifts cost more. How to combat higher prices
USATODAY.com
-
S&P 500 pushes higher, eyes 4700 again amid “relief” that high US inflation wasn’t even higher
FXstreet.com
-
EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease
SeattlePI.com
-
US consumer prices soared 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
SeattlePI.com