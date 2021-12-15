Police in Germany have carried out raids as part of an investigation into alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of COVID measures.Full Article
Police launch raids after 'threats to kill officials over COVID measures' in Germany
German police conduct raids over alleged COVID death threats
BERLIN (AP) — Police in eastern Germany carried out raids Wednesday in an investigation of alleged threats to kill a state..
