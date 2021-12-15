Doctors are trained in how to deliver bad news. But the chief medical officer is going to need his very best bedside manner in the coming weeks.Full Article
Complacency is dangerous as Whitty appears fed up with suggestions Omicron is milder
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FDA, CDC Authorize Pfizer COVID Boosters For Age 16 And Up
Watch VideoSome top scientists are warning about not taking the omicron variant seriously, as preliminary data from a Pfizer study..
Newsy