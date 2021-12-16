Australian captain Pat Cummins to miss second Ashes Test after COVID-19 scare
Published
Australian captain Pat Cummins has been deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive Covid-19 test last night.Full Article
Published
Australian captain Pat Cummins has been deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive Covid-19 test last night.Full Article
Pat Cummins has officially been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after he was identified as a close contact of a positive..
Australia’s captain has been identified as a close contact of a positive case just hours before the second Ashes Test.