Australia captain Cummins out of second Ashes Test
Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Pat Cummins has officially been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after he was identified as a close contact of a positive..
Australia’s captain was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a patron at the next table was identified as a..