Football fans will keep going to matches 'for as long as we're allowed' - despite COVID advice
Published
COVID passes were in force for the first time at the Emirates Stadium last night, but you wouldn’t have known it.Full Article
Published
COVID passes were in force for the first time at the Emirates Stadium last night, but you wouldn’t have known it.Full Article
David Moyes urged fans to get vaccinated in order to attend football matches and to "eliminate" the pandemic ahead of government's..
Football fans up and down the country may have to prove their vaccine status at Premier League and EFL matches as early as this..