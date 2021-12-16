Two children have died and several others have been critically injured after a bouncy castle was blown into the air at an Australian primary school.Full Article
Two children dead and others critically injured after bouncy castle blown into air
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Two children dead, more with serious injuries in bouncy castle chaos at Tasmanian primary school
New Zealand Herald
Two children have died after a bouncy castle flew metres into the air at a Tasmanian primary school.The chaos unfolded at Hillcrest..
-
Two children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle into air in Australian school
Indian Express
-
'Heartbreaking': Two children dead in Tasmania after jumping castle lifted into air
SBS
-
Tasmania bouncy castle fall: Two children killed and several others injured
BBC News
-
The best canceled TV shows of 2021
Mashable