Brentford FC's manager has called for all Premier League fixtures this weekend to be postponed amid the ongoing COVID crisis.Full Article
Brentford boss calls for all Premier League fixtures to be postponed this weekend
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brentford boss wants games called off for Covid
BBC Local News
BBC Local News: London -- Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes this weekend's Premier League games and the League Cup ties next..
-
Brentford boss Frank wants weekend Premier League games called off
BBC News
-
Brentford boss Frank wants weekend Premier League matches called off
BBC News
-
Thomas Frank: Brentford boss wants Premier League and League Cup games called off
BBC Sport
-
Thomas Frank calls for weekend games to be postponed amid coronavirus concerns
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Could the Premier League season be shut down again? What happened last time fixtures were suspended? What has been said as Covid rates rise?
talkSPORT
Rising rates of COVID-19 have got some sections of the Premier League very, very worried. With Tottenham’s clash with Brighton..