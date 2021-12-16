Covid: France to drastically restrict travel from UK
Published
Non-residents will need compelling reasons to travel, as France tries to slow the spread of Omicron.Full Article
Published
Non-residents will need compelling reasons to travel, as France tries to slow the spread of Omicron.Full Article
Watch VideoBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rejecting accusations that new government warnings meant to curb the Omicron..
The Omicron variant is spreading across the UK, sparking an all-time high in Covid cases on Wednesday