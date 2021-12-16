Mercedes will not appeal against Abu Dhabi result
Published
Mercedes decide not to pursue their appeal against the results of the Formula 1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Full Article
Published
Mercedes decide not to pursue their appeal against the results of the Formula 1 title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Full Article
Max Verstappen has been confirmed as the new F1 world champion after Mercedes dropped their appeal into the Dutchman's..
Dec.14 - Max Verstappen has revealed that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff finally offered belated congratulations for his title win the..