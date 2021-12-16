Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalogue for $500m
Published
The star follows in the footsteps of Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and Blondie by cashing in on his songs.Full Article
Published
The star follows in the footsteps of Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks and Blondie by cashing in on his songs.Full Article
Sony Music Entertainment buys the Boss’s entire corpus, including classics like “Born to Run,” for an estimated $500 million..
Bruce Springsteen has sold the masters of his entire catalog to Sony Music and the coinciding music publishing rights to Sony Music..